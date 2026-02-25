BMC Budget 2026: From 90 Minutes To 20! Thanks To Mega Road Projects, Mumbaikars Will Soon Spend Less Time On Travel |

Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed a defining fiscal moment as Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani presented the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation budget for 2026 to 27. Submitted to Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde, the budget stands at an unprecedented Rs 80,952.56 crore.

The outlay marks an increase of over Rs 6,500 crore compared to the previous year’s Budget Estimates of Rs 74,427.41 crore. While the headline figure is historic, the real story lies in the civic body’s aggressive push towards large scale transport infrastructure aimed at reshaping mobility across the city.

The budget is designed to prepare Mumbai for the coming decade, with particular focus on reducing congestion, improving east west connectivity and lowering carbon emissions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Massive Push For Mumbai Coastal Road North

A major highlight is the Mumbai Coastal Road North Project along with the proposed connector to the Goregaon Mulund Link Road. The alignment extends from the Versova Interchange to the Dahisar Interchange. An elevated connector from Mindspace Malad Junction will link the Coastal Road to the starting point of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road in Goregaon East.

Once completed, this corridor will create a seamless link between South Mumbai, the western suburbs, Mulund and Thane. The project is scheduled for completion by July 2029.

All statutory clearances have been secured from the Maharashtra Maritime Board, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Mangroves Cell. Approval from the Bombay High Court has also been obtained. Utility diversion work is currently in progress.

The road is expected to handle nearly 78,000 passenger car units daily between Versova and Malad, and 62,000 between Malad and Dahisar. It will feature 14.2 metre diameter tunnels, the largest in India, along with multilevel interchanges and open gantries.

Travel time between Versova and Dahisar is projected to reduce by 30 to 40 minutes. Officials estimate a possible 48 percent reduction in carbon emissions along the stretch.

For the Coastal Road North and the Dahisar to Bhayandar last leg, Rs 2,100 crore has been proposed in the Revised Estimates 2025-26, and Rs 4,700 crore in the Budget Estimates 2026-27.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dahisar To Bhayandar Elevated Corridor

The elevated corridor from Dahisar West to Bhayandar West is intended to provide a signal free route connecting Mumbai with Bhayandar city. Around 75,000 passenger car units are expected to benefit daily.

The project is targeted for completion by January 2029. Environmental and coastal permissions are in place, allowing the civic body to move ahead without regulatory hurdles.

Goregaon Mulund Link Road Gains Momentum

The Goregaon Mulund Link Road, long seen as a critical east west connector, has also received substantial allocation. The project is being implemented in four phases. Phase 3 involves a 13-metre-diameter underground twin tunnel that passes through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey Colony, utilising advanced technology.

Civic officials maintain that the underground alignment will reduce land acquisition costs while minimising environmental disruption. At present, 48 percent of the Goregaon-Mulund flyover work and 18 percent of tunnel construction have been completed. The full project is expected to be completed by 2028.

The travel time between Goregaon and Mulund, which can currently extend up to 90 minutes during peak hours, is projected to come down to just 20 minutes. This is expected to reduce fuel consumption and improve Mumbai’s Air Quality Index.

For the GMLR project, Rs 1,100 crore has been proposed in Revised Estimates 2025 to 26 and Rs 2,650 crore in Budget Estimates 2026 to 27.

Strong Allocation For Bridge Infrastructure

The Bridge Department has also seen a sharp increase in funding. A total provision of Rs 5,515.09 crore has been proposed in Revised Estimates 2025-26, while Rs 9,650 crore has been earmarked in Budget Estimates 2026-27.

Civic officials said that strengthening bridge infrastructure remains central to ensuring commuter safety and smoother vehicular movement.

With record allocations and ambitious timelines, the 2026-27 civic budget places transformative infrastructure projects at its core, signalling a determined attempt to ease Mumbai’s daily commute and build a more connected city.