BMC Budget 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Sets Aside ₹159.82 Crore For Climate Action To Tackle Rising Pollution

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earmarked Rs 159.82 crore for its Environment and Climate Change Department in the 2026–27 civic budget of Rs 80,952 crore, with a strong focus on the Mumbai Climate Action Plan, air pollution control measures and other sustainability initiatives.

The allocation comes amid major pollution crisis faced by the city in terms of bad AQI and overall weather. Mumbai has been recording poor to hazardous air quality since months now. Large-scale infrastructure projects, both government and private have contributed to the issue.

BMC Following Bombay HC Directions On Ganesh Idols Immersion

Highlighting environmental compliance, the BMC informed that following directions from the Bombay High Court restricting the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols in natural water bodies, 98 per cent of Ganpati idols were immersed in artificial lakes during the 2025 Ganeshotsav, a sharp rise from 40 per cent in 2024. The civic body described this as a major behavioural shift driven by stricter enforcement and public awareness.

Municipal Commissioner Tables ₹80,952 Cr Budget

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani formally presented the budget to Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde on Wednesday. The total outlay for 2026–27 stands at a record Rs 80,952.56 crore, the highest ever for the country’s richest civic body. This marks an increase of over Rs 6,500 crore compared to the Budget Estimates of Rs 74,427.41 crore for 2025–26.

As per the budget documents, the civic administration has proposed capital expenditure of Rs 48,164.28 crore, underlining a renewed thrust on infrastructure development and long-term urban projects across Mumbai.

Mega Budget Allocated To Mega Projects

A major share of the proposed expenditure has been set aside for large-scale infrastructure development in Mumbai. Among the prominent allocations, the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project will receive Rs 5,690 crore to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment network and enhance environmental sustainability.

The Goregaon–Mulund Link Road project has been allotted Rs 2,650 crore to strengthen east–west connectivity and help decongest traffic corridors. Additionally, Rs 4,000 crore has been earmarked for the Coastal Road (North) initiative, which includes the Versova–Dahisar Link Road and is expected to improve north–south mobility across the western suburbs.

