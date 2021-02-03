BMC Budget 2021-22: Here are the key takeaways

1. No new taxes levied. Revision in property tax deferred.

2. Budget estimates up 16.74 per cent from last fiscal. Allocation on health up 11 per cent, to Rs 4, 278 crore.

3. Mumbai to get a 'climate change department' to address climate and pollution issues in the city.

4. New hoarding policy to decongest city's skyline.

5. Dabbawala Bhavan to be set up in Central Mumbai.

6. Bifurcation of large administrative wards like P North (Malad), K(East), (Andheri) and L ward (Kurla).

7. Monetary compensation for Project-Affected Persons (PAPs).

8. Jijamata Udyan zoo to be expanded to another 10 acres to house Giraffe, Zebra, White Lion, Jaguar etc. Sports Complex being planned at Chikuwadi, Borivli.

9. Development of Birla Krida Kendra into Marathi Rangbhoomi Kaladalan.

10. Funds for formation of Mumbai Parking Authority sanctioned.

11. Beautification of Footpaths, spaces below flyovers and creation of Mumbai Street Food Hub.

12. BMC to carry out Seismic Microzonation Tsunami Atlas & Hazard Vulnerable Risk Assessment (HVRA) of Mumbai City and suburbs.

13. Shooting range with latest technology to train aspiring shooters to perform at national and international competitions.

14. Sports complex being planned at Chikuwadi, Borivli.

15.BMC to provide gender-sensitive toilet facility in Mumbai city. Besides, 108 community toilets to be constructed, to cater to the need of floating public other than slum population.