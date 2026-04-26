BMC Begins Soil Filling On 6.5 Hectares Of Coastal Road Reclaimed Land, To Hand Over To RIL Before Monsoon For Landscaping

Ground leveling work underway on Coastal Road reclaimed land |

Mumbai: Around 6.5 hectares of the reclaimed land along the Coastal Road (South) from MSRDC office to Setalwad lane has been taken up for soil filling by the BMC, and will be handed over to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) before the monsoon hits for landscaping. The ground leveling is carried by filling of sub-granular based and murum ranging from 600 to 900 mm height.

Work Status and Expected Handover

"We have already begun working on the Russian embassy, Napeansea Road to Amarsons gardens interchange pocket, which comes to around 4.5 hectares and rest will begin next week. We expect to handover the soil filled land to RIL in June as they can begin with the shrubs and trees plantations, which can grow well during the rainy season," said a officer from BMC's Coastal Road department.

The BMC, phases wise, will be levelling up some 65 hectares of the reclaimed land along the Coastal Road, before handing over to RIL for its Coastal Gardens project. The FPJ had reported earlier that it is crucial for the department to handover some parcels of reclaimed land before monsoon, so that the trees and shrubs planted in time and can grow in during rains. The first phase of the ground levelling work is expected to be completed before the monsoon hits.

Monsoon Deadline for Plantations

The FPJ had reported on February 23 that within three seasons, the Coastal Road Gardens will be ready at reclaimed land alongside Mumbai Coastal Road south. The plan is to develop a "A Green Necklace" ahead of Marine Drive's Queens necklace.

The timeline was announced by then BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in the citizens dialogue held by South Mumbai Residents Association, where a draft concept plan of the Coastal Road Gardens was unveiled. The much awaited design plan boosted hopes of Mumbaikars to have a big green space along the reclaimed land of Mumbai Coastal Road south.

The design plan showed that 55% area will be used for Forests & Woods, 25% Open Recreational Areas, 10% area for Pathways and 10% for Plazas. The plan states that the Coastal Road Gardens will have amenities and pathways carved out of Forested areas, Miyawaki Microforest Pocket, Urban Parkland Pockets and Urban Woodland Pockets.

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