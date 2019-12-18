BMC approves to convert scrapped BEST buses into mobile AC-toilets for women

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to convert scrapped BEST busses into air-conditioned mobile toilets for women. The idea was initially proposed by BMC corporator Sachin Padwal.

After noting the existence of unclean public toilets and a shortage of space, the BMC is going forward with the plan. The project will first have its pilot run at Marine Drive and will be later extended in the city phase-wise.

Padwal’s proposal had highlighted BMC’s guidelines that forbid the construction of toilets on the footpaths after which the city has little to no space left.

According to Hindustan Times, “Considering the needs of women, we are working on improving the availability of public toilets in the city,” said mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The proposed AC mobile toilet will have a sanitary napkin dispenser and a breastfeeding compartment as well. The funding for the project will be obtained from CSR funding from corporates, some have shown interest in the project already. After the pilot, BMC will extend the project in 15 other spots in phase 2.

The BEST is set to scrap 76 buses this year through an auction. While the project has received a major yes from BEST officials, the undertaking’s committee members have shared some disagreement citing BEST’s legacy.

Some members suggested the BEST logo to be removed after the scraping. “BEST service has a long tradition and history. Considering this, it is not good to use BEST buses for toilet purposes,” said Shrikant Kawathankar, BEST committee member.