BMC Approves Mayor Gen Next Civic Fellows Programme To Let Youth Monitor Potholes, Waste, Civic Services | AI

Mumbai: The General Body of the BMC approved the 'Mayor Gen Next Civic Fellows' proposal, which will provide Mumbai's youth with a direct opportunity to participate in civic administration, urban development, and public policy-making.

50 Fellows in 10 Wards for 6 Months

Under this initiative, a six-month pilot project will be launched in 10 selected administrative wards, where 50 young people will be appointed as Gen Next Civic Fellows. The Fellows will monitor potholes, waste management, public transport, civic infrastructure, and other municipal services, submitting regular digital reports to the concerned municipal officers through a mobile application.

Selected Fellows will receive structured training, a monthly stipend, and an official certificate upon successful completion of the programme. If the pilot proves successful, the initiative will be expanded to 200 Gen Next Civic Fellows and implemented in phases across all administrative wards of Mumbai.

Implementation Plan Directed

The General Body has directed the Municipal Administration to prepare a detailed implementation plan and roll out the scheme within a specified timeframe.

BJP Corporator and Standing Committee Member Tajinder Satnam Singh Tiwana, who had moved the proposal said, "The aim is to establish a modern, technology-driven, and citizen-centric monitoring system to improve oversight of roads, solid waste management, waterlogging, public amenities, and other civic issues. During the discussion in the house, it was emphasized that active youth participation would help ensure quicker resolution of the growing number of civic complaints."

"The energy, talent, and technological skills of young people are essential for Mumbai's future. The 'Mayor Gen Next Civic Fellows' programme will create a meaningful bridge between the youth and civic governance. It will strengthen transparency, accountability, and public participation while giving fresh momentum to Mumbai's overall development," Tiwana added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/