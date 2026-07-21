South Mumbai's Nariman Point-Cuffe Parade Sea Bridge And Marina Project Await MCZMA Clearance On July 23

Mumbai Coastal Road Project | File Photo

Mumbai: Two key infrastructure projects proposed for South Mumbai—the long-pending Nariman Point-Cuffe Parade sea bridge and the Inland Water Transport Terminal-cum-Marina at Cuffe Parade—are scheduled to come up for consideration before the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) at its meeting on July 23.

CRZ Clearance Crucial for Work

The projects require Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance before they can move forward.

One of the proposals pertains to the construction of a bridge connecting Nariman Point with Colaba/Cuffe Parade, to be undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

1.6-Km Bridge Stalled Since 2022

The proposed 1.6-km sea bridge, conceived as a direct road link between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade, had reached the tendering stage in 2022, with Larsen & Toubro appointed as the contractor. However, construction could not commence due to opposition from sections of the fishing community, delays in obtaining statutory approvals and the expiry of earlier environmental clearances. Officials said the project now requires fresh CRZ approval before work can begin.

Members of the fishing community had earlier expressed concerns over the bridge's potential impact on fishing activities and the marine ecosystem. Public representatives had also sought wider consultations with local residents and fishermen before the project was taken up.

5-Minute Travel Time Expected

First proposed in 2008 as the missing link in South Mumbai's road network, the bridge is expected to reduce travel time between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade to around five minutes. At present, motorists travel through Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, passing congested stretches near Madame Cama Road, Mantralaya, Fort and the Manora MLA Hostel.

The project is also expected to strengthen connectivity to the Mumbai Coastal Road by providing a last-mile link to the Princess Street interchange. Plans for the bridge include a public promenade, cycling track, viewing gallery and a jetty.

Marina Development Proposal

The second proposal before the MCZMA is the "Inland Water Transport Terminal – Development of Marina" at Cuffe Parade, submitted by Rashmi Development Private Limited.

The project has been envisaged as a multi-modal waterfront development aimed at promoting marine tourism, recreational boating and water transport in Mumbai.

Yacht Club, Hotel, Helipad Planned

According to the proposal, the development will include a marina building with yacht club facilities, executive lounges, conference spaces, restaurants, retail outlets and an art gallery. It also proposes a helipad, seaplane and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) facilities, along with luxury serviced apartments overlooking the Arabian Sea.Visitors to the proposed offshore floating hotel would be able to access the property through the terminal using speedboats, helicopters or seaplanes.

The MCZMA's decision on July 23 is expected to be a crucial step in determining the future of both projects, which aim to enhance South Mumbai's transport connectivity and waterfront infrastructure while requiring environmental clearance under CRZ regulations.

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