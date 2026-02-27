 BMC Approves Mandatory Singing Of 'Vande Mataram’ At Official Events
The BMC has unanimously approved a BJP proposal to make singing all six stanzas of “Vande Mataram” compulsory at civic hall events, schools, and official functions. The motion, moved by Ganesh Khankar, will now be sent to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani for administrative approval. The state song “Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha” will also be played at civic house meetings.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A proposal by a BJP corporator to make singing all six stanzas of the national song “Vande Mataram” mandatory at events held in the Municipal Corporation Hall, at ceremonies in civic schools, and at other official functions was unanimously approved at the BMC's general body meeting on Thursday. The proposal will now be forwarded to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani for administrative approval before implementation.

The notice of motion moved by BJP group leader and House leader Ganesh Khankar was discussed in the civic house on Thursday. The national song “Vande Mataram”, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee on November 7, 1875, marked its 150th anniversary in 2025. Following Central Government guidelines, it is now mandatory at all government events, official ceremonies, programs with the President or Governors, and in schools to sing all six stanzas while standing at attention as a mark of respect.

In line with this, Khankar proposed that “Vande Mataram” be performed at all Municipal Corporation Hall events, civic school ceremonies, and other official functions, including flag hoisting and programs with the President or Governors. The proposal was passed unanimously, with support from the opposition. In contrast, a similar 2017 proposal to make singing the national song compulsory at least twice a week in all civic schools had faced opposition from the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, another proposal, to play the state song “Jai Jai Maharashtra Mazha” in the civic house was moved by BJP corporator and Education Committee Chairperson Rajashri Shirwadkar and unanimously approved during Thursday’s meeting.

