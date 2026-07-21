BMC Approves AI, Drone, Satellite Tech To Detect Illegal Constructions And Encroachments Across Mumbai | AI

Mumbai: The General Body of the BMC has approved a proposal moved under Rule 59 to curb illegal constructions and encroachments through the use of advanced technology. The House emphasized the need to supplement conventional inspection methods with Artificial Intelligence (Al), drone surveys, satellite imagery, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote sensing, and real-time monitoring systems to detect new illegal constructions, unauthorized additional floors, and structural alterations at an early stage.

GPS App, Citizen Complaint Portal

The proposal also recommended the launch of a GPS-enabled mobile application and an online citizen complaint portal, enabling residents to submit geo-tagged complaints so that the exact location is immediately available to the concerned authorities for prompt enforcement action.

"The General Body has directed the Municipal Administration to develop an Al-based Illegal Construction Detection System, conduct regular drone and satellite monitoring, introduce a digital public complaint mechanism, and prepare a time-bound action plan with an implementation report to be submitted before the House."

"The decision is expected to strengthen early detection and enable faster enforcement against unauthorized developments across Mumbai. It was highlighted in the House that the rapid rise in illegal constructions and encroachments is adversely affecting urban planning, public safety, traffic management, and environmental protection," said BJP corporator Tajinder Singh Tiwana.

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