BMC And IIM Mumbai Sign MoU To Tackle Urban Challenges Through Research-Driven Governance And Innovation Lab | File Pic

Mumbai: The BMC and IIM, Mumbai on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a structured framework for institutional collaboration in the areas of urban governance, research, innovation, and capacity building. The MoU was signed by muncipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide and director of IIM, Mumbai, Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari in the presence of senior civic officials.

Core objective of the partnership

The collaboration seeks to combine academic rigour with civic action by leveraging IIM Mumbai’s expertise in management, analytics, public policy, and operations to address the complex urban challenges faced by Mumbai.

The MoU spans several strategic domains, including, research and policy advisory, joint studies on urban governance, municipal finance, infrastructure planning, and public administration, development of predictive models, operational dashboards, and analytical frameworks to support BMC’s digital transformation and evidence-based decision-making, customized programmes for BMC officers in areas such urban management, geo-spatial infrastructure planning aligned with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan etc.

Proposed Urban Innovation Lab

A major outcome envisaged under the partnership is the establishment of a joint BMC-IIM Mumbai Urban Innovation Lab / Centre of Excellence, which will function as a living laboratory for applied urban innovation using Mumbai as a test-bed for scalable and implementable solution.

Bhide said: “Mumbai’s scale and complexity require collaborative approaches grounded in knowledge, innovation, and institutional capacity. This partnership with IIM Mumbai will help strengthen evidence-based governance, enhance administrative capabilities, and create sustainable urban solutions .”

Prof. Tiwari said ``This collaboration is envisioned as a pioneering national model for meaningful engagement between academic institutions and urban local bodies, demonstrating how research-led governance can contribute to more efficient, resilient, and citizen-focused cities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/