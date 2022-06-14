Blue skies over Mumbai: City records best air quality of 2022

Representative Image |

Mumbai: On Monday, the city recorded the cleanest air quality index of the year so far, with an average city-wide Air Quality Index (AQI) of 28.

An AQI of 28 is considered to be 'good' air quality by the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

Officials attributed the dip in pollution to favourable weather conditions, including the recent widespread rainfall in Mumbai and strong landward winds, reported Hindustan Times.

These conditions persisted on Tuesday. Although AQI deteriorated to 50 as of 10.00 AM on Tuesday, this is still considered to be 'good' AQI index score, and far better than the typical air quality conditions in Mumbai.

Mumbai has seen unusually high levels of pollution since February, with its air quality index (AQI) reading frequently above 300, at times matching Delhi’s AQI.