Blind Man Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)

MSF jawan Amol Deore, risking his life, courageously rushed and came down to the track, signalling the loco piliot to stop. Watching Deore, others on the platform also rushed to rescue Mane. Fortunately, the train stopped and Mane was pulled from the track to the platform. The incident is reportedly of June 2.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
CCTV footage

A major accident was averted in Maharashtra's Ambernath after a visually impaired man who lost balance and fell on the railway track was swiftly rescued by an MSF jawan.

The CCTV footage of this shocking incident has emerged, the video shows, Siddhanath Mane losing his balance on the railway track as the train is approaching. MSF jawan Amol Deore, risking his life, courageously rushed and came down to the track, signalling the loco piliot to stop. Watching Deore, others on the platform also rushed to rescue Mane. Fortunately, the train stopped and Mane was pulled from the track to the platform. The incident is reportedly of June 2.

30-year-old Mane, was waiting for a train from Ambernath to Karjat at around 7 pm on June 2.

When the announcement of the arrival of a local train was made at the station, he rushed forward to board the train, but his foot slipped and he fell directly on the railway track.

