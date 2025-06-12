Aadhar & OTP Mandatory For Tatkal Train Ticket Booking From This Date, Here's Why Indian Railways Is Making This Move

Starting July 1, 2025, the way of booking Tatkal train tickets will change | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: Starting July 1, 2025, the way of booking Tatkal train tickets will change. Now, you cannot book a Tatkal ticket without Aadhar and OTP (one-time password).

These changes are made by Indian Railways to stop fake bookings and to help real passengers.

Aadhar card is now must for Tatkal tickets

If you book Tatkal tickets using the IRCTC website or mobile app, you must give your Aadhar card. This will make the booking system clear and safe.

OTP needed from July 15 at counters too

From July 15, if you book Tatkal tickets at the railway station counter or through an agent, your mobile number must be verified. You will get an OTP on your phone, and you must enter it to confirm the ticket.

This will stop wrong people from booking too many tickets and help real travelers.

Agents can’t book in first 30 minutes

To help normal people get tickets first, agents will not be allowed to book during the first 30 minutes of Tatkal time:

For AC class tickets: Agents cannot book from 10:00 to 10:30 AM

For non-AC class tickets: No booking by agents from 11:00 to 11:30 AM

Most Tatkal tickets are sold in the first 10 to 30 minutes.

Fake accounts and bots under control

IRCTC said that many people used fake IDs and bots to book tickets. In the last 6 months, 2.5 crore fake IDs have been closed. Still, 20 lakh accounts are under check.

Now, users who don’t verify with Aadhar may face a special check.

These rules will help make the Tatkal system better, safer, and fair for everyone. If you book Tatkal tickets, make sure your Aadhar and mobile number are ready and updated.