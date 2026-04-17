 Blaze Erupts At Malad Studio Near Madh Marve Road, Damaging Shooting Gear & Office Assets; Fire Doused In 3 Hours
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Blaze Erupts At Malad Studio Near Madh Marve Road, Damaging Shooting Gear & Office Assets; Fire Doused In 3 Hours

A fire broke out early Friday at a shooting studio in Malad West, Mumbai, damaging equipment, office records, and interiors across 3,000 sq ft. Triggered likely by electrical wiring, the blaze was contained within three hours by fire officials. No injuries were reported. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the incident.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
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Blaze Erupts At Malad Studio Near Madh Marve Road, Damaging Shooting Gear & Office Assets across 3,000 sq ft; Fire Doused in 3 Hours, Cause Under Probe | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out early Friday morning at a popular outdoor shooting location in Malad West, destroying studio equipment and office records. The incident occurred near Yoga Ashram on Madh Marve Road and was brought under control within three hours, with no injuries reported.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at 6:13 a.m. at Dana Pani Bhullar Garden Studio. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with local police and officials from the BMC’s P North ward, rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert.

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Fire officials said the blaze was largely confined to electrical wiring and installations, along with combustible materials including wallpapers, foam matrices, carpets, bamboo, and wooden furniture. Office furniture, records, perfumes, air-conditioning units, and shooting equipment were also damaged in the incident. The fire affected an area of approximately 3,000 square feet, spread across five to six galas in a ground-plus-one structure within the studio premises.

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Fire brigade deployed four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, an aerial water tower tender, and an ambulance. Senior fire officials, including an Assistant Divisional Fire Officer and multiple Station Officers, were present at the site to supervise operations. The fire was completely extinguished by 9:12 a.m. Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the fire.

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