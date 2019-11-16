Blast at Raigad MIDC company, 18 injured

Raigad: At least 18 workers were injured in an explosion at a company based in Mangaon in Raigad on Friday afternoon. According to the reports, a gas cylinder blast took place at around 4.30 pm on Friday during a test at a company named, Cryptzo Engineering Private Limited. The seriously injured have been rushed to JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

According to the local residents, a test of a fire fighting system was conducted on Friday afternoon, when suddenly a blast occurred injuring at least 18. The injured have been rushed to the hospital nearby. At the time of the blast, 34 workers were in the plant.

The company, Cryptzo Engineering, is situated in Vile Bagad MIDC area in Mangaon Raigad and is in the operation of clean agent and fire extinguishing system.