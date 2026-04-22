BJYM Launches Statewide 'Yuvashakti Jagar March', Aims To Inspire Nation-Building Among Youth | file photo

Mumbai: A statewide outreach campaign titled ‘Yuvashakti Jagar March’, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was launched with enthusiasm in Mumbai. The initiative aims to connect the youth of Maharashtra with the larger goal of nation-building and channel their energy in a constructive direction.

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Speaking at the launch, BJP Maharashtra President Ravindra Chavan said the campaign marks the beginning of a comprehensive movement to engage young people across the state. He emphasised that the march would serve as a platform to inspire youth participation in development, innovation and national service.

BJYM State President Krishnaraj Mahadik highlighted the significance of the initiative, describing Chavan as a dynamic and youthful leader. Explaining the purpose of the march, Chavan said it is the first such large-scale campaign undertaken by the BJYM in Maharashtra. “Through this march, welfare initiatives and decisions taken by the Central and State governments for youth will reach every corner of the state,” he said.

He further added that the primary objective of the campaign is to build a strong and effective youth force as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The march carries the message, ‘Awakening Youth Power for a Strong Nation’, and seeks to unite young people while encouraging them to contribute to development and nation-building.

Under the leadership of Krishnaraj Mahadik, the march will travel across Maharashtra, aiming to create awareness among youth and instil a sense of social and national responsibility.

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Several prominent leaders and dignitaries attended the launch, including Ministers Jaykumar Gore, Atul Save and Nitesh Rane, Rajya Sabha MPs Dhananjay Mahadik and Ashok Chavan, BJP General Secretary and BJYM in-charge Sunil Rane, and Chief Spokesperson Navnath Ban. A large number of BJYM office-bearers, party workers and youth also participated in the event.