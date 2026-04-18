Kshirsagar Apte Foundation: Youth Empowerment, Arts & Citizen-Led Change in India (VIDEO)

Swati Apte, Director, Kshirsagar Apte Foundation |

From an early age, Swati Apte and Alok Kshirsagar were immersed in a culture of giving. Both had been exposed to volunteering and had themselves benefited from scholarships funded by others. In fact, on their wedding day, they wrote their first cheques to organisations they supported, an early reflection of a shared commitment to social impact.

Deeply influenced by these experiences, the duo went on to establish a not-for-profit in 2013. The organisation supports initiatives across education, gender, life skills, urban development, environment, arts and culture, and health. “Our vision is to create a more caring and inclusive world, which feels especially relevant today,” says Apte, director of the organisation. “We believe the education and arts and culture space needs dialogue and capacity-building to enable young people to pursue meaningful, fulfilling careers, and that’s where our focus lies.”

Mumbai Ekatra is a programme offering small grants to support citizen-led projects |

A key focus area is working with young people transitioning from college into the workforce, particularly first-generation graduates. “We work with many first-generation college-goers—the first in their families to complete higher education—but they often lack the skills and understanding needed to succeed in a career,” Apte explains. The organisation’s programmes aim to bridge this gap by equipping participants with essential skills such as communication, critical thinking, and networking. These initiatives are implemented across the country to better prepare young people for meaningful and sustainable careers.

The organisation also undertakes extensive work in the arts and culture space. Its efforts span documentation, arts education, and supporting new creative work, while also focusing on building platforms and spaces that encourage greater engagement with the arts. Among its initiatives is a programme aimed at encouraging citizens to actively contribute to their neighbourhoods and the city at large. “We want people to participate more in building the world they care about,” she adds.

Called Mumbai Ekatra, the programme offers small grants to support citizen-led projects. It helps individuals take an idea forward by building a small team and bringing it to life. “Young people come to us with ideas ranging from waste management in their housing societies and clearing garbage on their streets, to making parks greener or creating safe spaces for women,” Apte explains.

The organisation supports these efforts through both funding and mentorship, guiding participants on how to engage with various stakeholders, including government agencies, local communities, and civic groups. “It’s not just about the grants, but also about helping them understand how to work with stakeholders,” she says. The programme runs for over four months, culminating in a showcase where participants are connected to wider networks, potential partners, and larger funding opportunities to help scale their initiatives.

Devina Dutt, Founder, Kishima Arts Foundation and First Edition Arts |

Devina Dutt, founder of performing arts companies Kishima Arts Foundation and First Edition Arts, “My understanding and appreciation of the work done by Kshirsagar Apte Foundation stems from the fact that both their intent and approach are grounded in sincerity. Their head and heart are in the right place, which, I believe, is essential for anyone working in the social sector. More importantly, what stands out is their ability to identify what often goes unnoticed. They see themselves as facilitators and enablers, but in a quiet and modest way, without any grand positioning. Yet, through the way they engage with society, they are able to spot critical gaps that are frequently overlooked. In a landscape where many organisations focus on specific causes particularly in an era shaped by CSR and mandated social spending, there is often a tendency to prioritise certain areas while others remain under-addressed. It is within these overlooked spaces that Kshirsagar Apte Foundation operates, identifying gaps in the social fabric that impact everyday life in the city. These gaps can span multiple domains—from arts and education to community well-being. Initiatives like Mumbai Ekatra reflect the organisation’s wide-ranging interests and its sensitivity to the quality of life of citizens. I believe this approach is effective because the foundation is both thoughtful and attentive in its work, as donors and as an organisation. They look closely at issues, beyond predefined focus areas, which allows them to recognise intersections and nuances that are often missed. It is this attentiveness to gaps and omissions that enables them to respond meaningfully. In that sense, Mumbai Ekatra is a strong reflection of their ethos—socially aware, sensitive, and quietly enabling change.”