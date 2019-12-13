BJP state netas show traits of envy: Eknath Khadse

He also alleged a "conspiracy" behind the defeat of his daughter Rohini Khadse, and Gopinath Munde's daughter and former minister Pankaja during the October Assembly polls, but also said he was not "unhappy" with the party.

"Gopinath Munde was a generous and liberal leader. The current party leadership, however, possesses traits of grudge and envy," Khadse said. "We trusted some people but they betrayed us. In just one month, Maharashtra saw an 80-hour chief minister. The time, at times, does miracles."

After the Shiv Sena walked out of alliance with the BJP, Fadnavis last month joined hands with NCP's Ajit Pawar to form a government, but it lasted for only 80 hours.