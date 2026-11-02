BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' Rally At Shivaji Park Sends Political Message To Sena UBT, MNS | X

Mumbai: The BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan, popularly known as Shivaji Park, to Kamgar Kalyan Mandal ground in Prabhadevi on Monday was seen as more than just a march in support of democratic and constitutional values. The choice of venue carried a strong political message, particularly to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Shivaji Park's Political Significance Makes Dadar A Strategic Rally Venue

Dadar is a central location in Mumbai, making it convenient for party leaders and workers to assemble. However, Shivaji Park is also considered a stronghold of the UBT and MNS, with a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. The rally came amid a series of protests by opposition parties against the Union government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

By choosing Shivaji Park, the BJP appeared keen to demonstrate its organisational strength in the opposition's backyard. Posters announcing the rally were also put up opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan, the UBT's headquarters.

The rally was attended by former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, and several MPs, MLAs, corporators and party office-bearers. The BJP had organised a similar rally in Thane on Sunday, in which the Shiv Sena also participated, before holding a separate march in Mumbai.

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