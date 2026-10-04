BJP’s Ravindra Chavan, Ashish Shelar Target Thackeray Brothers Over SIR Opposition, Garjana Morcha |

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and state minister Ashish Shelar on Sunday hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray over their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Chavan Questions SIR Opposition

Chavan shared a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah explaining the SIR exercise in Parliament and questioned parties opposing the revision. “Should infiltrators decide who becomes the Prime Minister or Chief Minister? If so, will democracy remain safe?” he asked. He also questioned whether voters should be allowed to cast ballots from multiple locations and whether names of deceased persons should remain on electoral rolls.

Shelar accused the opposition of adopting a “double standard” by questioning the Election Commission and EVMs only after suffering electoral defeats. Taking a dig at the Thackeray brothers’ Garjana Morcha, he called it a “jackal’s cry” rather than a genuine protest.

EC Bias Charge Rejected

Referring to six elections held after Gyanesh Kumar became Election Commissioner, Shelar said the BJP-led alliance won in some states while non-BJP parties formed governments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, arguing that allegations of a biased Election Commission had no basis.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat also dismissed the march as a “publicity stunt”, questioning its leadership and alleging that the Thackeray brothers were more interested in publicity than electoral reforms.

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