4 Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Elderly Woman With Sharp-Edged Weapon, Robbing Jewellery In Titwala |

Kalyan: Titwala police have arrested four men for allegedly breaking into the house of an elderly woman living alone in Sangoda village, assaulting her with a sharp-edged weapon and fleeing with her jewellery in broad daylight. The incident had created panic in the area, with the accused initially managing to evade the police.

Daylight Robbery Reported

According to police, the four accused entered the woman’s house during the daytime and allegedly attacked her before escaping with her ornaments. Following a complaint by the victim, Titwala police registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area was examined and technical surveillance was used to track down the suspects.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rupesh Mhatre, Akshay Bhoir, Vidyadhar Patil and Saroj Jadhav.

Jewellery Recovery Underway

Police said the suspects were subsequently taken into custody as part of the investigation. Officers are now making efforts to recover the jewellery allegedly stolen during the robbery and establish the complete sequence of events.

Titwala police station senior police inspector Mukesh Dhage confirmed the arrests and said efforts were underway to recover the stolen property. The investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Dakhore of Titwala police station.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of elderly residents living alone, particularly in areas on the outskirts of the city. Police are also expected to examine the suspects’ backgrounds and verify whether they have been involved in similar offences in the past.

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