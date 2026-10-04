Terrace Gallery Of 28-Year-Old Sangam Sadan Collapses In Wagle Estate; 80 Residents Evacuated, No Injuries |

Thane: A major tragedy was averted on Sunday afternoon when a portion of the terrace gallery of a residential building collapsed in the Wagle Estate area of Thane. The incident occurred at approximately 2:22 PM, leaving the remainder of the structure in a highly precarious and dangerous condition.

The affected building, Sangam Sadan, is a ground-plus-three-story structure located opposite the Shivaji Nagar Police Chowki in Kisan Nagar No. 1, Wagle Estate (West). Constructed approximately 28 years ago, the building falls under the C-2B category, which designates structures requiring structural repairs while residents continue to stay inside.

According to local authorities, the building comprises 27 residential flats and 4 commercial shops, housing an estimated 80 residents.

Damage and Impact

The falling debris from the collapsed terrace gallery crashed onto the parking area below, damaging four two-wheelers:

Honda Activa (MH 04 JC 6299)

Honda Activa (MH 14 FH 9172)

Honda Hornet (MH 04 HH 5580)

TVS Jupiter (MH 04 MS 2118)

Remarkably, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Swift Administrative and Emergency Response

Promptly receiving word of the collapse, local elected representatives and key municipal officials rushed to the site to oversee rescue and relief operations.

The emergency response team included:

MLA Shri. Ravindra Phatak and local public representatives

Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Sonawane (Wagle Ward Committee)

Disaster Management Officer Y.M. Tadvi

Executive Engineer and Junior Engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD)

Encroachment Department personnel from the Wagle Ward Committee

Disaster Management Cell personnel with a pickup vehicle

Fire Brigade officials and personnel equipped with one emergency vehicle and one rescue vehicle

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Evacuation and Rehabilitation

As a precautionary measure to ensure public safety, authorities completely evacuated the Sangam Sadan building.

Alternative temporary accommodation has been arranged at the Hajuri Rental Building for 20 displaced families, while the remaining residents have made independent arrangements to stay with relatives. Further structural assessments and necessary actions will be carried out jointly by the Wagle Ward Committee and the PWD department.

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