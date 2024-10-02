‘BJP’S Position Is Very Weak’, Says NCP SP Chief Jayant Patil Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

NCP SP Chief Jayant Patil | X/@Jayant_R_Patil

Mumbai: Union Home Minister and Senior BJP leader Amit Shah was in Mumbai on Tuesday, wherein he guided BJP party workers of Mumbai on the backdrop of upcoming State Assembly election. However, Opposition parties have criticised his frequent tours in Maharashtra. NCP SP State President Jayant Patil commented that BJP'S position in Maharashtra is very weak. Therefore, Amit Shah is conducting frequent meetings in Maharashtra instead of going to Haryana and Jammu Kashmir where assembly elections are going on. Patil also said it shows BJP's position in Maharashtra.

He further said, "BJP's party workers are very disappointed after Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar came into alliance with the BJP and formed the government. BJP workers are not ready to campaign for the candidates of Shinde and Ajit Pawar".

Apart from that, NCP SP party has launched 'Hakka Magtoy Maharashtra' ( Maharashtra is seeking its right') campaign against mahayuti government. Party has also released a song and a video advertisement related to it. The campaign will show how the law and order situation has deteriorated in Maharashtra, Crime against women is on the peak, Farmers are not getting compensation and youths are unemployed in Maharashtra. Party has appealed to people to join the campaign and give missed calls to register their support on the prescribed phone number.

Moreover, NCP SP has organised a march on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 02. The March will be conducted from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Mantralay to the Statue of Lal Bahadur Shashtri near the gateway of India against the Mahayuti government.

Jayant Patil also criticised more than 40 decisions taken by the State cabinet on Monday. Patil said, "Coffer of the state government is empty. The state has written a letter to RBI and sought a loan worth Rs one lakh crore. The total debt of the state has reached to 8 lakh crores and this Mahayuti government will take the debt to 9.5 lakh crores before the month of December."

Patil also praised BJP leader Nitin Gadkari for making true comments on the government's financial position. Gadkari had said that contracting companies should not expect subsidies from the government because the Mahayuti government is giving freebies to citizens before the election.

When Patil was asked if the cows have been given the status of Rajya Gau Mata status, He alleged, "I have a list of beef providing companies who buy electoral bonds of BJP and BJP is receiving funds from them they don't have any love towards cows".

On Seat Sharing issue Jayant Patil said, "We had initial meetings on the over all 288 seats. We will conduct more rounds of discussion on the 7, 8, and 9 September and probably finalise the seat sharing issue. He also said that discussion with MVA is positive and smoothly going on."