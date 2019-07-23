BJP MLA Raj Purohit wants separate Mumbai cabinet rank minister

Mumbai: The BJP legislator of Colaba constituency, Raj Purohit wants separate minister for Mumbai of cabinet rank. He expressed his desire while he was speaking with hundered of tenants on the proposed draft model tenancy law in Mumbai at Garware Club, on Monday.

Apart from assuring the tenants that the proposed model tenancy law will not be adopted by the Maharashtra government Purohit remarked, "The only way to stop the harassment from the landlords, disputes among the owners and tenants and to prevent such Dongri like building collapses, Mumbai needs a separate minister of cabinet rank.

This will help comman man who usually has to rush to different authorities at present. All governing agencies can work under one umbrella." Meanwhile he also claimed that due to the harassment from landlords several tenants life has been ruined.

The landlords evict the residents in name of redevelopment, but later stall the project for their personal gains such as for want of extra Floor Space Index (FSI).

Also, developers do not pay the monthly rents on time, a comman grievance of several residents who went for redevelopment. Eventually forcing the salaried families to stay in slums for unable to afford the high rents.

To fix this issues Purohit stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis soon to introduce new rules to fasten Mumbai's redevelopment projects. He explained that under the new proposed rules once approved, the tenants will get the ownership rights.

"Those buildings of which three times repair work have already been carried out the ownership will go the tenants. If landlord fails to undertake redevelopment tenants will have the rights.

Also to expedite the redevelopment projects a tri-party agreement that is between the landlord, tenants and government will be signed. This will ensure that the projects are completed within set time frame," said Purohit.:

