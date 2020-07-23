BJP youth wing’s Ram ‘baan’ for Pawar

Mumbai: In response to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s statement about the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing will send him 10 lakh letters with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them.

On Sunday, Pawar had questioned (the Narendra Modi-led government) whether constructing a temple would control the corona pandemic and had sought that efforts be focused on dealing with the economic apocalypse caused by the lockdown.

“The Ram temple is an issue of pride for the country. The announcement about the ground-breaking ceremony (in the first week of August) has enthused the people at large. We have respect for Sharad Pawar, but he has made a controversial statement and asked if building the Ram temple will eradicate Corona. This does not seem to be a slip of the tongue, but deliberate. Is this being done to play politics?” asked Vikrant Patil, state unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

In response, said Patil, they would send Pawar a total of 10 lakh letters inscribed with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to his Mumbai residence by post in three days. The campaign was launched from Panvel on Wednesday.

“Lord Ram’s name should not be used to play politics. The Supreme Court has decided on the issue after many years… if constructing a temple will not do away with corona, will buying cars for ministers in Maharashtra achieve this? Why did Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray go to Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi and pray to Lord Vithoba to do away with the corona pandemic?” asked Patil.