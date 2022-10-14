BJP to organise carnivalesque Diwali in Mumbai after the success of Marathi Dandiya

Screengrab of the teaser for BJP's Diwali event | Twitter

After the feat that BJP's Mumbai division achieved with Marathi Dandiya, the saffron party is now busy organising a major celebration for Diwali. They have organised an event which will have various programmes, starting from October 19 to October 23, at Jamboree Maidan in Worli, the constituency of former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has lifted all pandemic-related curbs and paved a way for pompous celebrations of the festivals after a gap of two years.

Ahead of BMC polls, the saffrom party has been trying to target the Worli constituency led by Thackeray. The Worli area is known for Shiv Sena supporters and Thackeray was elected from the constituency in 2019 and was sworn in as the Tourism Minister in the MVA government.

A senior BJP leader said that they are concentrating on the Worli constituency and would ensure BJP’s win in the next election.

“BMC election is inching closer and our focus is on the Worli area. We are reaching out to people there and the Diwali celebration is one of the programmes. As the area has a huge Marathi population, we have kept many programmes inviting Marathi artists to perform. We are confident that people would connect with BJP there,” the leader said.

BJP has been chalking out a strategy for BMC polls and started to reach out to every community in the city. Its special attention would be on the constituencies of big Sena leaders.