BJP Maharashtra President Ravindra Chavan Announces ‘Seva Doot’ Drive To Connect Citizens With Government Welfare Schemes | File Photo

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan announced that the nationwide ‘Seva Doot’ campaign of the BJP will be held from December 1 to 25, 2026, to take government welfare schemes to the grassroots and address people's grievances.

Addressing a preparatory workshop for the Marathwada region in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan urged party office-bearers and workers to reach out to different sections of society, understand their problems and extend necessary assistance.

He said the campaign aims to ensure that information about government welfare schemes reaches ordinary citizens. He also called for coordination among party workers to ensure its effective implementation.

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BJP national joint organisational secretary Shivprakash, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, state general secretary Sunil Rane, MLA Vikrant Patil and former MLA Sanjay Kenekar were among those present at the workshop, attended by district presidents and party functionaries from across Marathwada.

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