BJP Symbol On 'Secular' Mayor's Banner Sparks Bhiwandi Row; Police Remove Congratulatory Hoarding Amid Tension

Bhiwandi: The political heat surrounding the mayoral election in Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation refuses to die down, as a congratulatory banner put up in Gaibinagar late Sunday night triggered a fresh controversy and police intervention.

The banner, installed to congratulate newly elected Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, soon became the centre of heated debate after it prominently featured the BJP’s election symbol the lotus along with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former Union Minister Kapil Patil, and local MLAs Mahesh Choughule and Rais Shaikh.

As word spread, a crowd gathered at the site, escalating tensions in the area. Shantinagar Police rushed to the spot, removed the banner, and dispersed the gathering to prevent any law-and-order situation.

Political Optics Under Scanner

The controversy has reignited questions over the political alignment of Mayor Narayan Chaudhary. Chaudhary, who was earlier elected as a corporator from the BJP, had distanced himself from the party during the mayoral race and aligned with the “Bhiwandi Secular Front” to secure the top post.

He won the mayoral election with 48 votes comprising 42 corporators of the Secular Front and six rebel BJP corporators. However, during the deputy mayor election, the Secular Front candidate Tariq Momin secured only 43 votes, as five BJP corporators reportedly did not back him.

This numerical contrast has fueled speculation in political circles. Local residents are questioning the “secular” positioning of the mayoral victory, especially in light of the BJP symbol and senior BJP leaders’ images appearing on the congratulatory banner.

Allegations and Counter-Narratives

Social media platforms have been abuzz with videos and posts suggesting that complex political manoeuvring is at play. Observers claim that those who considered themselves masters of political strategy may have been outplayed in the evolving power dynamics within the civic body.

Political analysts point out that the deputy mayor contest had already raised eyebrows over cross-voting and shifting loyalties. Reports suggest that some corporators deviated from the Secular Front’s official line during the deputy mayor polls.

Sources indicate that the police action followed a complaint allegedly made by Deputy Mayor Tariq Momin regarding the banner. Authorities are now examining whether any model code of conduct or municipal regulations were violated.

Interestingly, similar banners were reportedly put up in other parts of the city, though the identity of those responsible remains unclear.

What began as a celebratory gesture has now turned into a symbolic flashpoint, reflecting the shifting allegiances and layered political strategies shaping Bhiwandi’s civic politics.

Whether it was merely overenthusiastic support or a calculated political message remains a matter of intense debate in the city’s corridors of power.

