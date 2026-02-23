'Hind Di Chadar' Echoes In Konkan: 51 Lakh Students, 1.5 Lakh Teachers Sing In Tribute To Guru Tegh Bahadur

A large-scale mass singing programme was organised across the Konkan division on February 23 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as “Hind Di Chadar.” |

A large-scale mass singing programme was organised across the Konkan division on February 23 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as “Hind Di Chadar.”

20,000 Institutions, 51 Lakh Students Unite to Promote Social Harmony Through Music

According to officials, nearly 20,000 educational institutions, around 51 lakh students, and approximately 1.5 lakh teachers and staff members participated simultaneously in the initiative. The programme aims to promote social harmony, national integration, and awareness of social responsibility among students.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi had appealed to all educational institutions in the region to ensure maximum participation. He had also directed district collectors, municipal commissioners, chief executive officers of zilla parishads, and other senior officials to coordinate and implement the programme effectively.

The initiative is expected to be documented by Best of India Records as a record-setting event.

Kharghar to Host Main 'Shahidi Samagam' on Feb 28

As part of the commemorative activities, the main ‘Shahidi Samagam’ will be held on February 28 and March 1 at Owe Ground in Sector 29, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. An inspirational song based on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur, rendered by singer Sartaj Singh, will be sung collectively during the February 23 programme.

An optional competitive examination based on the Guru’s life and teachings was also conducted after the mass singing to encourage students to learn about his sacrifice and legacy.

The programme was streamed live on social media through respective district information offices across the Konkan division.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/