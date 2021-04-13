BJP slams MVA govt for handling of Covid-19 crisis and lockdown

Mumbai: BJP has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its lockdown decision. Former minister Ashish Shelar said, “Today, after one year, there is a lot more available for corona treatment, vaccines, health care. So, the “smart” rulers in Maharashtra say there is no alternative but lockdown. We are not accusing you or even opposing the lockdown, because the lives of the people are important,” said Shelar.

Shelar was responding to Shiv Sena’s scathing attack against the BJP and the manner in which the lockdown was announced at the last minute last year by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of spread of the virus infection. “A year ago, no history or a geography of the coronavirus was known. Necessary health care system was not available. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown as the only option through public participation. At that time, the rulers in Maharashtra painted BJP the accused,’’ he noted.

Shelar attacked the state government for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the present state of affairs on the ground. “During the last lockdown announced by the Centre, the government provided relief especially foodgrains and organised relief camps for migrant workers. However, at present there is neither water nor foodgrains and not even any relief by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to the migrant workers who are leaving for their home states. He added that these workers were instead being lathicharged by the police.

Shelar claimed that the state government stands exposed today for mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Shelar’s criticism came a day after the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had termed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government a lockdown Sarkar. He had also slammed the state government for always criticising the Centre to hide its failures.

and claimed that the patients have to run from helter-skelter as there are no enough beds, oxygen, ventilators and medicines.