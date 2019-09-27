BJP rift takes centre stage during ‘Coffee with Youth’ in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: As the assembly election nears, the fissures in the Mira Bhayandar unit of the BJP has come to the fore. The “Coffee with Youth – Yuva Samvad” programme held in Bhayandar turned into a battleground of sorts on Thursday with two rival factions resorting to a verbal duel and sloganeering in favour of their leaders, sitting legislator Narendra Mehta and former mayor Geeta Jain, even as the speaker, Delhi BJP chief and party MP Manoj Tiwari, and others watched in dismay.

At loggerheads with each other, both Mehta and Jain have staked claim for BJP’s ticket from the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency. The former first citizen had to stand and watch the programme.

Overwhelmed by the success of “Chai pe Charcha” in 2014 general election, BJP is now banking on the Coffee with Youth initiative to reach out to the young voters.

Tiwari spoke at length and answered queries related to various subjects like triple talaq, unemployment, pathway to make India a five trillion dollar economy and participation of youth in these efforts.

As many as 51 such sessions have been planned across the state where the leaders would interact with the youngsters and the first-time voters.

By Suresh Golani