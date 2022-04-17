BJP resorted to vicious campaign, distributed money & tickets of The Kashmir files to woo voters in Kolhapur North, alleges Satej Patil

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Satej Patil, who is credited with the Congress party’s victory in Kolhapur North, accused BJP of running a vicious campaign and distribution of money during the poll campaign. Besides, he alleged that BJP gave free tickets of The Kashmir File to the voters and its 61 legislators and 7,000 party workers camped in the constituency to woo the voters. However, voters denied BJP’s tactics by casting their votes for Congress nominee Jayashree Jadhav supported by allies.

‘’While BJP used every trick to polarise the voters, Congress with its allies focused on a slew of issues including inflation, fuel price rise and development works of the MVA government during the poll campaign,’’ said Patil. He was speaking a day after Congress nominee Jayashree Jadhav defeated BJP candidate Satyajit Kadam. Congress was supported by allies NCP, Shiv Sena, CPM, and PWP.

‘’There were no lodges, hotels or marriage halls available in Kolhapur, as a large number of people came from outside (from BJP). BJP distributed money in a big way but voters did not succumb to such tactics as they voted for Maha Vikas Aghadi. This victory is not ours, it belongs to the people of Kolhapur,’’ said Patil. He noted that the voters have shown that Kolhapur is progressive.

‘’Kolhapurites made history! History was made in Kolhapur which inherited the great works of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Maharani Tararani. The land of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj once again conveyed the message of equality,’’ noted Patil who crafted the poll campaign and implemented it with allies by camping in Kolhapur for over 25 days.

Patil, who is the Kolhapur district guardian minister, said he has been focusing on pursuing a slew of development projects in the district. ‘’I try to address the issues faced by the common man by remaining in constant touch with them. Voters have received results and therefore they cast their votes in favour of the Congress nominee. The MVA government is committed to work and delivering results for the benefit of the common man,’’ he added.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 06:26 PM IST