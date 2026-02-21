BJP Renames Tipu Sultan Junction To Ashfaqulla Khan Amidst High Drama In Mira-Bhayander

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Mira Road: In a heated general body meeting of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used its majority to officially rename the Tipu Sultan Junction in Mira Road. The junction will now be named after the legendary revolutionary and freedom fighter, Ashfaqulla Khan.

Political Standoff Erupts

The decision sparked a political standoff, with the Indian National Congress opposing the move and the Shiv Sena facing allegations of a "staged walkout" to indirectly assist the BJP.

Resolution Passed With Majority

The proposal to rename the junction was tabled during the first general assembly on Wednesday. The proceedings saw sharp divisions among the major parties Proposed and passed the naming of the junction as "Kranti-veer Ashfaqulla Khan Chowk." The resolution was passed with a landslide 77 votes.

Congress Pushes Alternative Name

Strongly opposed the change and tabled a separate resolution to name the junction after freedom fighter Abdul Ghaffar Khan (The Frontier Gandhi). This proposal garnered only 13 votes.

Walkout Sparks Allegations

Members of the Shiv Sena staged a walkout during the session. Congress leaders later criticized this move, alleging that the Sena effectively supported the BJP by vacating the floor and weakening the 'Mira-Bhayander Vikas Aghadi' alliance.

A “U-Turn” Allegation

The debate grew tense as opposition members, specifically Anil Sawant of the Vikas Aghadi, pointed out historical inconsistencies in the BJP's stance. Ironically, it was the BJP itself that had originally moved the resolution to name the junction after Tipu Sultan. The move was then supported by current MLA Narendra Mehta and presided over by then-Mayor Geeta Jain.

No-Rename Policy Questioned

Under the leadership of current Mayor Dimple Mehta, the BJP-led house had passed a resolution stating that no renamed structure or junction would be changed again.

Opposition Flags Contradiction

Opposition leaders highlighted that by pushing for this change now, the BJP is violating its own past administrative decisions.

Committee Review Cited

The BJP justified the move by citing a committee formed on September 15, 2025. This committee was tasked with reviewing recommendations from citizens, social organizations, and political representatives regarding naming proposals. Despite technical hurdles and the "no-rename" policy of 2021, the majority voted in favor of the new identity, honoring Ashfaqulla Khan.

