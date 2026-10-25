BJP Questions Separate MNS Office In KDMC Days After Backing Party's Ward Committee Chairperson |

Kalyan: The BJP’s shifting political stance in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has come under scrutiny after its corporators backed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Sheetal Mandhari in the October 21 ward committee chairperson election, only for the party to raise objections two days later over a separate office cabin allotted to MNS corporators.

BJP Seeks Cabin Allotment Inquiry

On October 23, BJP group leader Shashikant Kamble approached the municipal commissioner seeking an inquiry into the allotment of a separate cabin for the MNS as a group leader’s office in the civic headquarters. The move has triggered a fresh political confrontation between the BJP and the Shiv Vikas Aghadi, a registered alliance comprising corporators from the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the MNS.

According to Kamble MNS corporators elected on the party’s ticket subsequently registered themselves with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner as part of the Shiv Vikas Aghadi along with Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporators. He questioned how the MNS could then be allotted a separate cabin in the KDMC building as an independent group leader’s office despite being part of the registered alliance.

Legal Provision Cited

Citing Rule 2(b-1) of the Maharashtra Local Authority Members’ Disqualification Act, 1987, Kamble sought clarification on the legal provision under which a constituent party of a registered alliance could be granted separate group leader status and office facilities, apart from the alliance’s recognised group leader.

The BJP leader has demanded verification of the alliance’s registration documents, membership list and details of its recognised group leader submitted to the divisional commissioner. He has also sought copies of the cabin allotment order, approval granted by the competent authority and the rules governing the decision.

Furniture Expenditure Halt Demanded

Kamble further demanded that expenditure on new furniture and other additional facilities be halted until the matter is resolved. If the allotment is found to lack a valid legal basis, he has sought its cancellation and the cabin’s return to the municipal corporation.

The objection has also raised questions about the BJP’s political position, particularly after its support for Mandhari in the ward committee election.

Reacting to the controversy MNS Dombivli city president Harshad Patil accused the BJP of pursuing political interests while sharing power with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

The BJP joined hands with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) to enjoy the benefits of power. Everyone knows about the BJP’s double standards. As far as the group leader’s office is concerned, an appropriate reply will be given at the right time Patil said.

The dispute has opened another front in KDMC politics, with the cabin allotment now emerging as a point of contention between the BJP and the Shiv Vikas Aghadi.

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