BJP Proposes Relocating Statues In 132-Year-Old BMC Corporation Hall To Create More Seats For Corporators | AI

Mumbai: The century-old Corporation Hall at the BMC headquarters may soon undergo a makeover, with the ruling BJP proposing to relocate dozens of statues and busts from the chamber. The exercise is intended to create additional seating capacity for all elected and nominated corporators, amid concerns that the existing layout cannot accommodate the expanded civic House.

Mayoral election saw several corporators left without seats

The century-old Corporation Hall, designed in 1893 for just 64 councillors, is increasingly proving inadequate for Mumbai's growing civic House. Despite restoration work following the 2002 fire, the chamber's capacity was never expanded. The space crunch came into sharp focus during the mayoral election in February, when several of the 227 corporators were left without seats inside the Corporation Hall. As the BMC prepares to reconvene on June 22, the long-standing seating crunch has returned to the spotlight.

With the seating crunch showing no signs of easing, the BJP has suggested relocating around 12 statues and busts from their current positions within the Corporation Hall. The proposal envisages grouping statues of national and social icons, including Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Indira Gandhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, along one side of the hall to make room for additional corporator seating.

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New hall proposed at Gymkhana opposite BMC headquarters

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said the civic administration is exploring the construction of a new Corporation Hall at the Gymkhana opposite the BMC headquarters. "A few days ago, I visited the site along with senior officials to assess the feasibility and possible arrangements for the new hall. However, the proposal is still at a preliminary stage and is likely to take at least another month to move forward," he said.

In the interim, Khankar said the immediate seating crunch can be addressed by relocating the statues and busts within the existing hall in a dignified manner, without affecting their significance or the heritage character of the chamber. Echoing the proposal, a senior civic official said, "The plan is to consolidate all the statues and busts along the eastern side of the Corporation Hall, freeing up space that can be utilised to accommodate additional corporators."

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