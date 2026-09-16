BJP President Nitin Nabin Visits Dy CM Sunetra Pawar’s Mumbai Residence, Pays Tribute To Late Ajit Pawar

BJP National President Nitin Nabin Visits Sunetra Pawar’s Mumbai Residence, Pays Tribute To Late Ajit Pawar |

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar at her Devagiri residence in Mumbai and paid tribute to late Ajit Pawar during his first visit to Maharashtra after taking charge as the party's national president.

Nabin was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the visit. Nabin paid floral tribute to a portrait of Ajit Pawar and held discussions with Sunetra Pawar and others present there.

Sunetra Pawar thanks Nabin

Taking to social media, Sunetra Pawar expressed gratitude to Nabin for the courtesy visit to her residence.

“National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hon. Shri Nitin Nabinji, paid a courtesy visit today to the Devagiri residence in Mumbai. On this occasion, he paid homage by offering flowers to the portrait of the respected Ajitdada,” she said in the post.

She further said discussions were held on various issues, including ongoing development works in Maharashtra.

Nabin visits Siddhivinayak, Lalbaugcha Raja

Earlier in the day, Nabin visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple and the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, where he offered prayers to Lord Ganesha amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations.

The visit marked Nabin's first trip to Maharashtra since assuming charge as BJP national president. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders accompanied him during parts of his Mumbai visit.

Speaking during the visit, Nabin said he felt fortunate to be in Maharashtra during Ganeshotsav and had prayed for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra and the country.

Offers prayers at Fadnavis' residence

Nabin also visited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. He was welcomed by the Chief Minister's wife, Amruta Fadnavis.

Sharing details of his visit on X, Nabin said he had the privilege of seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha installed at the Chief Minister's residence.

आज महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री श्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस जी के आवास पर विराजमान भगवान श्री गणेश जी के दर्शन किए।



विघ्नहर्ता श्री गणेश सभी के जीवन से बाधाएं दूर करें और राष्ट्र की प्रगति का मार्ग प्रशस्त करें, यही कामना है।



गणपति बप्पा मोरया!



आज महाराष्ट्राचे मुख्यमंत्री श्री देवेंद्र… pic.twitter.com/DrokmTh7tf — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) September 16, 2026

“Praying that the remover of obstacles, Lord Shri Ganesha, removes all hurdles from everyone's lives and paves the way for the nation's progress,” Nabin wrote.

His Mumbai visit comes as Ganeshotsav celebrations are underway across the city, with large crowds of devotees visiting prominent temples and Ganesh pandals.

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