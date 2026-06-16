BJP Plans Bhoomipujan For New 350-Seat Civic Hall At Fort's Gymkhana Plot By Year-End, Eyes Two-Year Completion

BMC Headquarters | File Picture

Mumbai: The BJP plans to perform bhoomipujan for the new civic hall, proposed at the gymkhana plot opposite BMC headquarters in Fort, by the end of this year and targets project completion in the next two years.

Capacity Jumps from 64 to 350

The new corporation hall will have capacity of 350, against the sitting capacity of only 64 corporators in the present heritage hall located on the first floor the BMC headquarters. The hall was built in 1893, and in a space crunch accomodates 227 corporators now.

The new corporation hall building is proposed to be four storeyed tall, with car parking on the first floor, gymkhana on the second floor, office chambers on the third floor and a spacious civic assembly hall on the top floor.

Revised Plan After Initial Hiccups

Since the BJP-led Mahayuti came to power in the BMC in February, the leader of the house BJP's Ganesh Khankar is robustly working on the proposal to construct a new corporation hall. "Considering the number of corporators will increase in the near future, a bigger civic hall is a must. There were some issues with the first plan, and we have now prepared a revised plan. I had a meeting with the additional municipal commissioner, Avinash Dhakane on Tuesday regarding this. The administration will float a tender, once design plan is finalised."

"We plan to perform bhoomipujan post-monsoon, and target to complete the project in the next two years. We hope the next mayor of Mumbai takes oath in the new corporation hall," Khankar added.

To address the seating crunch in the existing hall, the BJP has suggested relocating around 12 statues and busts of national icons from their current positions, to make room for additional seating. However, the administration is yet to work on the relocation of the statues, and the corporators will continue seating in a space crunch as the house sessions resumes from June 22.

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