‘BJP offered MLAs money’: Congress accuses BJP of 'poaching' as Maharashtra impasse continues

After Shiv Sena hinting at poaching, on Friday, the Maharashtra Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly attempting 'horse-trading' of its legislators.

According to reports, Alarmed by the possibilities of poaching, the state Congress convened an emergency meeting of all its 44 legislators and instructed them to beware of any such tactics that the ruling party may resort to.

While talking to India Today, Nitin Raut, a Congress MLA, claims the BJP contacted his party's lawmakers and offered them money. This, he says, is why they're being moved to Jaipur.