‘BJP offered MLAs money’: Congress accuses BJP of 'poaching' as Maharashtra impasse continues

After Shiv Sena hinting at poaching, on Friday, the Maharashtra Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly attempting 'horse-trading' of its legislators.
According to reports, Alarmed by the possibilities of poaching, the state Congress convened an emergency meeting of all its 44 legislators and instructed them to beware of any such tactics that the ruling party may resort to.
While talking to India Today, Nitin Raut, a Congress MLA, claims the BJP contacted his party's lawmakers and offered them money. This, he says, is why they're being moved to Jaipur.
"At least half a dozen of our MLAs have received calls from some people claiming to be from the BJP. They are being lured with starting offers of Rs 25 crore each to switch loyalties," Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, Vijay N. Wadettiwar told IANS. The Shiv Sena has already secured all its 56 legislators in Hotel Rangsharda, a modest hotel in southern Bandra and party activists are maintaining a 24x7 watch there. "As a further precaution, we have advised them to record all such mega-offer calls or conversations and send them to the leadership. We shall then expose them before the people," Wadettiwar said.
