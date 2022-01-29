BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya said liquor is medicine: Sanjay Raut on BJP's criticism against Maha govt's decision allowing sale of wine in supermarkets

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Raut recently hit back at the BJP over their opposition against the Maharashtra govt's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores in the state.

"Fadnavis govt planned to make a policy of giving home delivery of liquor online, what was that? BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya said that liquor is medicine and drink it in small quantities," Raut was quoted saying by ANI.

Fadnavis govt planned to make a policy of giving home delivery of liquor online, what was that? BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya said that liquor is medicine & drink it in small quantities: Sanjay Raut on govt's decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets & walk-in stores in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NiQ1TbST8Q — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Earlier yesterday, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant also hit back at BJP Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis over the issue.

Sawant said that the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has also implemented similar policies regarding alcohol and questioned whether the BJP's strategy was to oppose liquor while in opposition and promote it when in power.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on Thursday permitted all supermarkets and walk-in stores to sell wine manufactured in the state as part of its new wine policy, officials said.

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - and it immediately attracted flak from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Interestingly, the move comes a week after neighbouring Madhya Pradesh permitted liquor sales at all its airports, select supermarkets in four major cities and also allowed issuing home bar licences to those earning Rs 1 crore or more annually.

The country's fledgling wine industry is worth around Rs 1,000 crore with Maharashtra, a pioneering state in this sector, contributing nearly two-third to the revenue.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:20 PM IST