Pune schools, colleges to reopen from February 1: Ajit Pawar

Schools and colleges in Pune will reopen from February 1, announced Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday.

It will be four hours (half-day) classes for Classes 1 to 8 while classes 9 to 10 will have school as per the regular schedule.

"Schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from February 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time," said Pawar.

However, the Deputy CM also sought parents' opinions regarding the reopening of the educational institution. "Consent from parents will be required to attend the school. The further decision for classes 1 to 8 will be taken in the next meeting", said Panwar.

According to Pawar, reopening schools for Class 9 and above will help in increasing vaccination. For colleges, students who have received both doses of vaccines will only be allowed to attend offline classes.

Earlier in the month, the Maharashtra government announced the closure of schools amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Pawar while speaking to reporters also added that use of mask is mandatory in Maharashtra and denied any discussion contradicting this, having taken place.

Meanwhile, Pune on Friday recorded 7,166 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's tally to 13,88,687, while 12 deaths increased the toll to 19,429, an official said.

He said 3,374 cases were reported in Pune city, 2,261 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,205 in rural and 98 cantonment limits.

As on Friday, the district has 2,520 active cases in institutional isolation and 73,471 in home quarantine, the official informed.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ Palghar: Vasai man held for killing lover of his estranged wife

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:57 AM IST