BJP-MNS Clash In Ambernath Over Office Premises; MNS City Chief Arrested | File Pic

Ambernath: A dispute over possession of a shop premises at a BJP office escalated into a physical altercation between BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Ambernath on Tuesday night, leading to the arrest of MNS Ambernath city president Shailesh Shirke.

The incident reportedly began over the possession of a shop at the BJP office and subsequently turned into a confrontation between workers of the two political parties. The altercation created tension in the area, prompting police intervention.

According to the police, Shirke allegedly assaulted BJP workers during the dispute. The matter escalated further when BJP workers allegedly confronted Shirke at the Shivajinagar Police Station premises. Shirke was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation, and his vehicle was also damaged.

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Police intervened after the situation came to their notice and brought the matter under control.

Several BJP office-bearers and corporators, including BJP state secretary Gulabrao Karanjule, remained at the police station late into the night following the incident.

The Shivajinagar Police subsequently registered a case against Shirke under various sections, including those relating to assault, theft and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was subsequently arrested.

As of now, the police have not registered a case against the BJP workers in connection with the alleged assault on Shirke or the damage to his vehicle.

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Senior Police Inspector Pramod Patil confirmed the registration of the case and Shirke's arrest, and said further investigation was underway.

The incident has added to the political friction between the BJP and MNS in Ambernath. Police are examining the sequence of events, the allegations made by both sides and the circumstances surrounding the confrontation at the police station premises.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, police said.

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