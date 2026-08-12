Balak Mandir School Glows With Diyas As 650 Students Celebrate Deepotsav | AI Representational Image

Kalyan: The new building of Balak Mandir Sanstha’s primary and pre-primary school in Kalyan was illuminated with hundreds of traditional lamps as more than 650 students participated in a Deepotsav organised on the occasion of Deep Amavasya on Wednesday.

The celebration was organised as part of the institution’s efforts to introduce children to cultural traditions and their significance. Students brought earthen, glass and colourful diyas from their homes and arranged them as part of a special display across the school premises.

The Deepotsav was inaugurated by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation corporator Shamal Mangesh Gaikar and Balak Mandir Sanstha office-bearer Ramesh Gore.

Speaking during the programme, the guests and organisers highlighted the significance of the lamp in Hindu culture. They said the light of a lamp symbolises the removal of darkness and expressed the hope that the festival would inspire children to seek knowledge and spread positivity in their families and society.

A large number of students and parents attended the event. Parents appreciated the creativity displayed by the children through the arrangements and decoration of the lamps.

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The programme was conducted by Kamini Patil. Meenakshi Sarode and Parent-Teacher Association secretary Shashikant Gaware welcomed the guests and introduced them to the gathering.

Alka Jade, a teacher from the pre-primary section, proposed the vote of thanks.

Vrushali Joshi and Rajendra Phadke were among those present at the event.

Primary school headmistress Kalpanatai Pawar, pre-primary school headmistress Anuja Pethe, and teachers Pratibha More, Vidya Ghule and Gauri Ranade, along with other staff members, were also present.

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The organisers said the Deepotsav provided students with an opportunity to participate in a traditional celebration while encouraging creativity, togetherness and respect for cultural values.

The illumination of the new school building with lamps added to the festive atmosphere, with students actively participating in the arrangements and making the celebration a collective school activity.

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