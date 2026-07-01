BJP MLC Pravin Darekar Urges Maharashtra Govt To Explore Dam On Forest Land Near Dahisar As Long-Term Mumbai Water Solution |

Mumbai: BJP Legislative Council Group Leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday urged the Maharashtra government to examine the feasibility of constructing a dam on forest land near Dahisar Check Naka as a long-term solution to Mumbai's growing water needs.

MLC Rajhans Singh Initiates Discussion on Mumbai Water Supply

Raising the issue during a discussion on a Calling Attention Motion in the Legislative Council, Darekar said water security has become a critical concern for the city and called on the government to conduct a detailed survey of the proposed site.

The discussion was initiated by MLC Rajhans Singh on Mumbai's water supply challenges. Participating in the debate, Darekar pointed to what he described as disparities in water distribution across the city.

Questions Approval of New Projects Without Water Availability Assessment

He said that while newly constructed high-rise buildings receive adequate water supply, residents living in hilly areas continue to struggle with shortages. Stressing that all citizens should receive equal access to basic amenities, he questioned the government's approach to ensuring equitable water distribution.

Darekar also asked whether adequate assessments are carried out before approving new residential developments to evaluate water availability and the impact of additional demand on existing localities.

Minister Samant Says Chitale Committee Recommendations Already Being Implemented

Suggesting the construction of a dam on forest land near Dahisar Check Naka, he said there was no apparent obstacle to exploring the proposal and urged the Urban Development Department, Forest Department and Irrigation Department to jointly conduct a feasibility survey. He sought to know whether the government was willing to take a policy decision on the proposal.

Replying to the discussion, Urban Development Minister Uday Samant said the state government and the Mumbai civic body have already decided to implement the recommendations of the Madhav Chitale Committee to strengthen Mumbai's water management.

He said any proposal to construct a dam on forest land would require a comprehensive technical assessment and prior approval from the Forest Department. The government, he added, would examine the suggestion positively after completing the necessary verification.

Samant also said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has identified alternative measures to prevent future water shortages and assured that action would be taken against illegal water connections by conducting inspections and disconnecting unauthorised supply lines.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/