Solapur ITI Renamed After RSS Leader Madan Das Devi; Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Announces ₹5,400 Crore For Statewide Modernisation

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File Photo

Mumbai: The Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Karmala in Solapur district has been renamed as the ‘Madan Das Devi Government Industrial Training Institute’. The renaming ceremony was held in a spirited atmosphere to honour the contribution of late Madan Das Devi, former Sah-Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), towards nation-building, education, and the development of students.

The programme was attended by RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Shri Sunil AmbekarJi, Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodhaji, MLA Shri Narayan Aba Patil, former MLA Shri Ram Satpute, Karmala Municipal Council President Smt. Mohini Sawant, Smt. Rashmi Bagal, Director of Vocational Education and Training Shri Satish Suryawanshi, Joint Director Shri Chandrashekhar Dhekane, Joint Commissioner Smt. Sangeeta Khandare, Vocational Education and Training Officer Shri Manoj Bidkar, Chairman of the Institute Management Committee Shri Jitendra Rathi, late Madan Das Devi’s elder brothers Shri Khushaldas DeviJi and Shri Radheshyam DeviJi, along with representatives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, public representatives, officials, teachers, students, and a large number of citizens.

Message from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

During the programme, a video message conveying the best wishes of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra FadnavisJi was screened. He stated that late Madan Das Devi Ji had made a remarkable contribution towards instilling patriotism, encouraging education, and inspiring students to serve society. He expressed confidence that naming the institute after him would continue to inspire future generations through his ideals.

Announcements by Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

On the occasion, Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha Ji announced that ₹5,400 crore would be allocated over the next five years for the modernisation of all Industrial Training Institutes across the state. He said that the initiative would facilitate the creation of modern infrastructure and the introduction of skill-based and new-age courses aligned with the evolving needs of industry.

He also announced that six new courses would be introduced at Karmala ITI within one year. Further, he informed that the Government is considering a proposal to introduce advanced technical trades in selected ITIs across the state in collaboration with the Tata Group, and efforts would be made to include Karmala ITI in the initiative. He also expressed the Government’s intent to introduce technology-driven courses in ITIs across the state in a phased manner over the next six months.

He said that providing quality skill education to youth in rural areas is a priority of the Government. Emphasising skill development, technology, and entrepreneurship, he said that the focus is on enabling young people to become both employable and job creators. Referring to the life and work of late Madan Das Devi, he appealed to students to combine skill, character, and patriotism, and contribute meaningfully to society.

Guidance by Sunil Ambekar

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Shri Sunil Ambekar Ji said that Industrial Training Institutes should evolve beyond being centres of vocational education and become institutions that nurture values, character, national commitment, and skills. He noted that late Madan Das Devi had dedicated his entire life to national and social service, and urged students to draw inspiration from his life and cultivate a spirit of service towards the nation. On the occasion, he also shared a few memories highlighting the contributions of late Madan Das Devi.

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