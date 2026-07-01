Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Medical Care For Chembur Accident Victims, Assures Dialogue On Reservation Sub-Classification Issue | Vijay Gohil & File pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed authorities to ensure immediate and proper medical treatment for students injured after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur. He also assured that the state government would hold discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to find an appropriate solution to concerns over reservation sub-classification.

Shinde Says He Spoke to MP Shewale and MLA Kate at Site

Taking serious note of the Chembur incident, Shinde said he had spoken to MP Rahul Shewale and MLA Prakash Kate, who were present at the accident site. The injured students were shifted to a nearby hospital, and instructions were issued to doctors to provide prompt treatment and closely monitor their condition.

Shinde said the government would ascertain whether tree pruning had been carried out before the monsoon and stressed the need for timely maintenance to prevent such incidents in the future. He added that necessary directions would be issued to the concerned authorities to strengthen preventive measures during the rainy season.

Delegation of Reservation Action Committee Meets Shinde

Later in the day, a delegation of the Reservation Sub-Classification Opposition Action Committee met the Deputy Chief Minister to submit its demands following a protest march. The delegation included Anandraj Ambedkar, national president of the Republican Sena, former Social Justice Minister Babanrao Gholap, former minister Rajkumar Badole, and other office-bearers.

Responding to the delegation, Shinde said the issue required a detailed examination, including the population of different communities, the benefits received by them, and other relevant factors before any decision could be taken.

"The Mahayuti government will not allow injustice to any community. Our stand is clear that every section of society will receive justice," he said.

Shinde also revealed that around 25 MLAs had met him on the issue earlier in the day. He assured the delegation that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday and expressed confidence that the issue could be resolved through dialogue.

"Many issues have been resolved through discussions in the past, and this matter too will be addressed through consultations. No community will face injustice, and a fair decision will be taken," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

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