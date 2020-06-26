Coronavirus in Mumbai: BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the BJP party in Bhiwandi has tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first case of a prominent personality in the Bhiwandi locality being infected by the deadly corona virus even though the overall number is rising rapidly.

On Thursday, Bhiwandi had recorded 164 cases. The total number of corona positive cases has risen to 1496, of which 510 have been discharged, 895 are currently under treatment while 91 patients have died. The total number of quarantine cases has rise up to 428.

The MLA was admitted to a private hospital in Mulund on Thursday after his swab test report revealed that he was positive on Wednesday, sources said.

According to sources, the MLA was actively engaged in social activity since the second lockdown. He had organized many food distribution initiatives and had also arranged vehicles for migrant labourers for their hometown.

The MLA's family members and staff are being quarantined as per protocols. The health department team had swung into action to establish the source from where the legislator got infected, said health department officials.