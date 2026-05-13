BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay Ditches Road Travel, Takes Tejas Express From Mumbai To Chiplun Backing PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal |

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Upadhyay on Wednesday chose rail travel over road transport while travelling from Mumbai to Chiplun, saying the move was aimed at supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption and make greater use of public transport amid the ongoing global crisis.

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Upadhyay, 5 Others Take Tejas Express To Chiplun

Upadhyay travelled on the Tejas Express along with five others instead of using private cars for the journey. Sharing a video from the train on the social media platform X, the BJP leader said the decision helped save both travel time and fuel consumption while contributing in a small way towards the country’s economic interests.

“Today, six of us are travelling to Chiplun. Had we travelled by road, two cars would have been required. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, we decided to travel by Tejas Express instead. This will save time and also lead to considerable savings in petrol,” Upadhyay wrote.

'Will Travel By Train Two Days A Week,' Says MLA Upadhyay

He further said that he has now decided to use public transport more frequently and reduce dependence on private vehicles wherever possible. “We have decided to use public transport options like local trains, metro, railways and buses more, and reduce the use of private vehicles wherever possible. I myself will travel by train two days a week to contribute towards strengthening the country,” he added. The BJP MLA also urged citizens to adopt similar habits by choosing public transport whenever feasible.

Speaking to IANS yesterday, Upadhyay backed Prime Minister Modi’s larger appeal aimed at maintaining economic discipline amid changing global conditions and war-like situations affecting international markets. He said the Prime Minister had urged citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, reduce fuel consumption, limit gold purchases and use public transport in order to help reduce pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

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“I welcome the Prime Minister’s appeal because all these things increase the burden on foreign exchange. Looking at the global crisis, it is necessary to conserve foreign exchange,” Upadhyay said.

He also announced that apart from travelling by metro and train twice a week, he would avoid purchasing gold and unnecessary foreign trips. “Why travel abroad? Let us first explore our own country. If such small measures help the nation’s economic interests, every Indian should follow them,” he stated.

Upadhyay also criticised opposition reactions to the Prime Minister’s remarks, saying the public response over the last 24 hours showed how seriously people take Modi’s appeals. He added that the Prime Minister would likely discuss the issue further with all political parties in the coming days while seeking a broader national consensus on economic preparedness.

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