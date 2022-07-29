BJP MLA alleges 'false' data submission by MCGM election officer of OBC seats

Maharashtra BJP treasurer and Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha | Photo: File

Maharashtra BJP treasurer and Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha has alleged that the data submitted by the MCGM election officer to the office of the State Election Commission regarding the reservation of OBC seats for the ensuing civic polls is “false”.

In a letter written to I.S. Chahal, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, in this regard, he has sought an intervention failing which a PIL will be filed in the Bombay High Court against the entire process and misrepresentation of facts and figures.

According to the letter, Kotecha says that a majority of 64 wards out of the total 236 wards meant for OBC reservation have already been assigned, therefore, the OBC wards and these ward numbers won't be included in the lottery to be held on July 29.

The BJP MLA highlighted the example of ward no. 183 to show that the facts have been rigged and that the MCGM office has done the same in connivance with a political party to favour them.

“The data provided by the MCGM Election office to the state election Commission mentions this particular ward is reserved for the OBC, however, data reflects that in 2007, 2012 and 2017, this ward was under the Open Category and hence has been declared as OBC Ward for upcoming MCGM elections,” the letter said.

Submitting an official copy of the ward boundary of ward no. 174 (today ward no. 183), the letter added, as per the 2007 electoral list, more than 50 per cent of the area, as well as electorates, were common. In 2007, this ward was OBC, in 2012 and 2017 it was general -ladies. However, the MCGM officer intentionally mentioned to the State Election Commission that the ward was General (Open) in 2007, the ward as General (Open).

"We are being given to understand that all such wards which never had OBC reservations for the last three elections shall be declared OBC by default and all such wards will not be included in the lottery for OBC reservation."

Kotecha has demanded that the office of Municipal Commissioner should intervene and ensure that a fair election should be held in all the 64 wards of the total 236 wards meant for OBC reservation. The current process creates ambiguity, and hence, the lottery system should be used.