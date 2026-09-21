BJP Maharashtra Chief Ravindra Chavan’s Birthday Marked With Religious Ceremonies, Welfare Drives And Public Outreach Across State |

Navi Mumbai: A series of religious, social and welfare initiatives were organised across Maharashtra to mark the birthday of BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan, with party functionaries, workers and citizens extending greetings to him through personal meetings, phone calls and social media.

Chavan Begins Celebrations With Temple Visit

Chavan began his birthday celebrations by seeking blessings at the Shri Ganesh Temple, the gramdaivat of Dombivli. He later visited, along with his family, the ‘Janani Ashish’ orphanage, ‘Aapla Ghar’ old-age home and Dombivlikar New Force Academy, where he interacted with residents and trainees and celebrated his birthday with them.

He also attended a gathering organised by ‘Dombivlikar Ek Sanskritik Parivar’, where women performed the traditional 'aukshan' ceremony and citizens joined him in the celebrations.

BJP Offices Organise Felicitation Programmes

Special felicitation programmes were held at BJP’s public relations offices in his constituency. Women office-bearers performed 'aukshan', while BJP corporators, office-bearers, party workers and citizens extended their birthday greetings to Chavan.

Several BJP offices in the Kalyan-Dombivli area were also inaugurated on the occasion. Gen Z youth participated in the celebrations and greeted Chavan by presenting him with roses.

Welfare Activities Held Across Maharashtra

Religious ceremonies, including 'hom-havan', were conducted for Chavan’s long life, while a range of welfare activities were organised across the state. These included distribution of free foodgrains to needy citizens, bicycles for students, solar panels to promote non-conventional energy, driving licences and helmets for youngsters, and senior citizen certificates for the elderly.

Blood donation camps were also organised at various locations as part of the social initiatives. Washing machines and other essential items were donated to old-age homes.

Skill Development and Employment Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA Mahendra Thorve, MLA Prashant Thakur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers, BJP office-bearers and workers, and a large number of citizens personally met Chavan and conveyed their birthday wishes.

The celebrations brought together religious observances, social initiatives, youth participation and programmes honouring senior citizens. Chavan said the affection, goodwill and trust expressed by citizens would provide further strength to his efforts in public service.

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