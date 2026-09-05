BJP Maharashtra Chief Ravindra Chavan Supports 20-Year-Old ‘Ek Bandhan, Rakshabandhan’ Ride From Dombivli To Kargil Honouring Indian Soldiers |

Mumbai: BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan has been supporting the ‘Ek Bandhan, Rakshabandhan’ initiative organised by Dombivli-based Rohit Acharekar and his fellow riders, which seeks to express gratitude towards Indian soldiers and spread the message of patriotism. The initiative concluded in Dombivli with the riders participating in the city’s prominent Dahi Handi celebrations.

Two-Decade-Old Movement Led By Way To Cause Riders Club

The initiative, organised by Rohit Acharekar’s ‘Way to Cause Riders Club’, has been conducted for the past 20 years. In recent years, Chavan has extended support to the initiative through ‘Dombivlikar Ek Sanskrutik Parivar’.

This year, the initiative was dedicated to the theme ‘Shivrashtr – Nation First, Heroes Supreme’. As part of the programme, Acharekar and his fellow riders undertook a patriotic motorcycle journey from Dombivli to Kargil, covering more than 2,252 kilometres.

Giant Tricolour Unfurled At Kargil On Independence Day

On August 15, a giant 1,000-square-foot Tricolour was unfurled at Kargil. In addition, 42 Tricolours, each measuring 12 square feet, were displayed along Vijaypath.

The riders subsequently continued their journey from Kargil through Leh, Turtuk, Pangong Lake, Hanle, Umling La and Lamayuru. At each destination, they carried out hand-hoisting of an 80-square-foot national flag to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.

Riders Celebrate Rakshabandhan With Soldiers At Kargil

An important part of the journey was the Rakshabandhan celebration with Indian soldiers at Kargil on August 28. The riders tied rakhis on the wrists of soldiers as a gesture of gratitude and respect for their service to the nation.

After completing the patriotic journey, Acharekar and his fellow riders returned to Dombivli on Saturday. The journey, which began with the Tricolour being unfurled at the border and Rakshabandhan being celebrated with soldiers, concluded with their participation in the Dahi Handi festival in Dombivli.

The initiative has carried the message of respect for the national flag and gratitude towards the armed forces from the country’s borders back to Dombivli, making it a source of inspiration and pride for local residents.

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